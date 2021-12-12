Billions in losses for municipalities from closing of entertainment | Loop Jamaica

Municipal Corporations have lost in excess of $2 billion in revenue from entertainment and advertising fees over the last 18 months, due to the shuttering of the sector to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“It is a significant portion of the revenues of the local authorities,” disclosed Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie.

He was speaking at Thursday’s special meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

A structured reopening of entertainment sector was announced in late June of this year after the industry was closed since the onset of COVID-19 in March of last year.

But a spike in COVID-19 cases in August, forced the Government to shutter the industry again.

McKenzie on Thursday indicated that measures are being considered for that sector from which municipal authorities benefit from entertainment and advertising fees.

“We are looking at measures that will allow us to consider how we approach it, but we also have to be mindful that we did make some concessions, and some of the players (in the entertainment industry) didn’t live up to the commitments that they gave, and while we understand the hardships that those persons in the sector experience, we also have to look at the wider picture,” he said.

In the interim, McKenzie cautioned that even though the curfew hours have been reduced by the Government, the restrictions on the entertainment sector have not been removed.

“Let me say that we have not removed the restrictions on entertainment, so parties and nightclubs are not permitted to be opened.

“So, any party that takes place, and any nightclub that is opened (and) engaging in music and dancing, is doing so in contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Act,” the minister advised.

The nightly curfew hours will now run from 10pm to 5am the following day.

With respect to the upcoming holidays, McKenzie pointed out that the shortening of the Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve curfew hours, which will start at 1 am on Christmas and New Year’s Day, respectively, was done intentionally.

“Grand Market Night (Christmas Eve) is one of the biggest nights for commercial business in the country, and while we understand the issues, we also have to be mindful that persons need to create and have a livelihood,” explained McKenzie.