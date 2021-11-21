Billy Craig and MGI Insurance Brokers combine operations | Loop Jamaica

Billy Craig and MGI Insurance Brokers have combined their operations and portfolios to form BCMG Insurance Brokers through a non-cash transaction.

The two companies, last Thursday, announced their merger to form a larger team of experts to operate at scale in an industry with dominant players.

With the merger now completed, BCMG Insurance Brokers will fall within the top five of the 25 insurance brokerages in Jamaica.

The new BCMG Insurance Brokers will be operated by William Craig, Executive Chairman and Thomas Smith as CEO. Craig and Smith are formerly the CEO and Managing Director of Billy Craig Insurance and MGI Brokers respectively.

Both men bring a wealth of industry experience to their current roles. Together they have approximately 45 years of corporate experience in the insurance industry.

“The combination of Billy Craig Insurance Brokers with MGI Brokers will provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions by a high calibre, forward-thinking team to revolutionise the way we do the business of insurance,” said Craig, Executive Chairman of BCMG.

Smith added: “This partnership is also expected to result in significant growth in market share, expansions within the industry and a positive change within our community.”

The BCMG team shares a photo op at the BCMG Media Launch held at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

BCMG operates a diversified portfolio of products and services covering general insurance, employee benefits, international health, risk management and personalised specialist insurance services.

The company has a client base of approximately 1,200 clients whose business is concentrated on offering commercial and personalised, specialised insurance services to commercial clients in a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, engineering, hotel, tourism, financial institutions and retailing.

The combination of the two entities was seamless as both companies utilised similar technology platforms, Epic Assure and Broker One. Both companies also had similar corporate culture and business strategies.

BCMG operates from three locations, two in Kingston, and one in Montego Bay, with a staff complement of approximately 75 members.

There were no staff cuts or branch closures as the new entity is looking at substantial growth over the next 12 to 18 months.