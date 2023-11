A 46-year-old labourer was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Claremont, St Ann on Saturday night.

The deceased is Damion Johnson, otherwise called ‘Bird man’, of Lydford district in Claremont.

Reports are that about 9:30 pm, residents heard explosions in the area and alerted the police.

On their arrival, Johnson was seen with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the gun attack.