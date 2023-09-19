BirdShack Fried Chicken opens 2nd store in Montego Bay Loop Jamaica

BirdShack Fried Chicken Jamaica doubled its store count in Montego Bay with the official opening of a second store in the city at the Barnett Tech Park on Fairfield Road last Friday.

A third store is to be opened in Montego Bay before Christmas, according to Wayne Cummings, CEO of Arya Resorts Management Limited, the franchise holder of BirdShack.

“I am pleased to announce that we are committed to our third store and it will be located at the bottom of Barnett Street (Montego Bay), across from the bus park and we expect that that store will be as successful as these two will be in our portfolio. We will open that store before Christmas.”

He added: “If providence allows, we will do a fourth store, which may not necessarily make December, but it could well make January, but that is the intention”.

The Barnett Tech outlet opened with nearly 40 employees.

“We are opening with nearly 36 store members working two shifts. This is a very labour-intensive kind of business,” Cummings said.

The first BirdShack store in Jamaica opened last year in Whitter Village in Ironshore.

Wayne Cummings, CEO, of Arya Resorts Management addresses the gathering as Robert Headley (centre) director of operations, Arya Resorts and Omar Robinson, chief operating officer at Arya Resorts Management listen on.

Cummings outlined that the commitment of the BirdShack brand is to establish some nine stores over the next five-year term, but he expressed confidence that that target will be exceeded.

“We commit the first five-year term to get to nine stores, but I can tell you the kind of ambition that we have, the kind of propensity we have for representing the BirdShack brand, which is new to Jamaica, it is new to the Caribbean; is that we are going to exceed those nine stores”.

Cumming declared that his company would take on every parish in Jamaica.

“We are going to find really good locations to be in,” he said.

Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Richard Vernon welcomed the quick service franchise in the tourism resort city.

“I am happy that you have renewed this confidence in Montego Bay to choose this location to set up BirdShack, and it adds to the growing business landscape of our local economy as it increases employment. It increases the aesthetics. It increases the options, and it is a good thing for us here in Montego Bay,” Vernon said.

“I am wishing you all the best all the prosperity and the success for this location and the one at Whitter Village, and I hope that you will be in such a position to start opening more shops across the city.”