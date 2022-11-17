Birthday hero: Man jumps into Kingston Harbour to save drowning woman Loop Jamaica

A trip during his lunch break to collect a gift — since Wednesday was his birthday — ended in 22-year-old Tyrese Bailey saving a woman’s life at Kingston waterfront.

He told Loop News Thursday that the split-second decision to jump into the Kingston Harbour after realising the woman needed help was second nature as it could’ve been someone he knew.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Bailey jumped into the water to pull the woman to safety.

On his approach, others could be seen attempting to assist the woman from land.

Bailey told Loop News, however, that he realised she was being carried away by the current and quickly dove in. He said, too, that he would do it again.

After pulling the woman from the water, Bailey administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before the police arrived and took her to the hospital.

The video shows the moment police officers readied to take a woman to the hospital after she was pulled to safety from Kingston Harbour by 22-year-old Tyrese Bailey.

The young man, who has been working at ibex for the last six months, said people have since reached out to thank him for the selfless act, including relatives of the woman, who have said she is improving.

He recounted, too, that her relatives told him that they are very grateful to him for saving her life.

Sharing with Loop News that he is going through the recruitment process to join the Jamaica Defence Force, he said a representative has reached out to him since the incident.

The Danvers Pen in St Thomas resident told Loop News that he knows how to swim and is accustomed to swimming in deep water.

How does he feel about saving a life on his birthday?

Bailey said he is grateful to have been able to “give back a life” on his birthday.

Loop News made checks with the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit who confirmed that the incident occurred and that the woman is recuperating in hospital.

Jamaicans can contact the Ministry of Health’s mental health and suicide prevention helpline at 888-NEW-LIFE (639-5433) for mental health support.