BK, fire chief speak of the circumstances behind explosion in New Kgn

The management of Burger King fast food chain and Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Stewart Beckford, have given an outline of the circumstances that are believed to have resulted in Wednesday’s late-morning explosion at the restaurant’s outlet in New Kingston.

In the accompanying video, both parties spoke in respect of what reportedly transpired and what the brigade has so far been able to establish in relation to the explosion that led to injury to some staff members, and the glass enclosing much of the location being shattered.

The broad location of the affected section of Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston after an explosion at the Burger King outlet there late on Wednesday morning.

And in a related outline, Pizza Hut, which has an outlet beside the affected Burger King location along Knutsford Boulevard, issued a statement clarifying reports that suggested that a gas leak at its premises may have led to the explosion.

Pizza Hut said the fumes and scent that affected its outlet were directly linked to the explosion at Burger King, and following a comprehensive inspection by representatives from the fire brigade, its own technician and its gas supplier, “it has been confirmed that there was no gas leak at the Pizza Hut New Kingston restaurant.”

The fast food chain said its New Kingston premises are free of any leaks and hazards, and the outlet has been cleared to safely reopen, and has resumed normal operations.