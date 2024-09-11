BK, fire chief speak of the circumstances behind explosion in New Kgn

·7 min read
Home
Local News
BK, fire chief speak of the circumstances behind explosion in New Kgn
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Educator Chase Neil nominated as UIC’s candidate in NE St Ann

Basketball passion drives Mathieu Vaughan to create custom shoes

BK, fire chief speak of ‘circumstances behind explosion in New Kgn’

Three candidates nominated for St Ann North East by-election

Mauricio Pochettino appointed new United States head coach

WFP targeting 11,500 victims of Hurricane Beryl for cash assistance

US inflation reaches 3-year low as Fed prepares to cut rates

From camp to classroom: Summer robotics boosts students’ STEM skills

Australia outclass new-look England in opening T20

#BudgetAuntie lists ‘schoolers budgeting keys’ for all, Pt 2

Wednesday Sep 11

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Burger King Video

The management of Burger King fast food chain and Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Stewart Beckford, have given an outline of the circumstances that are believed to have resulted in Wednesday’s late-morning explosion at the restaurant’s outlet in New Kingston.

In the accompanying video, both parties spoke in respect of what reportedly transpired and what the brigade has so far been able to establish in relation to the explosion that led to injury to some staff members, and the glass enclosing much of the location being shattered.

The broad location of the affected section of Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston after an explosion at the Burger King outlet there late on Wednesday morning.

And in a related outline, Pizza Hut, which has an outlet beside the affected Burger King location along Knutsford Boulevard, issued a statement clarifying reports that suggested that a gas leak at its premises may have led to the explosion.

Pizza Hut said the fumes and scent that affected its outlet were directly linked to the explosion at Burger King, and following a comprehensive inspection by representatives from the fire brigade, its own technician and its gas supplier, “it has been confirmed that there was no gas leak at the Pizza Hut New Kingston restaurant.”

The fast food chain said its New Kingston premises are free of any leaks and hazards, and the outlet has been cleared to safely reopen, and has resumed normal operations.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Educator Chase Neil nominated as UIC’s candidate in NE St Ann

Business

Basketball passion drives Mathieu Vaughan to create custom shoes

Jamaica News

BK, fire chief speak of ‘circumstances behind explosion in New Kgn’

More From

Jamaica News

Students at Buff Bay Primary using technology in farming

The Buff Bay Primary School in Portland is using farming technologies to generate the interest of students in agriculture and to boost food production for their canteen and for the open market.
Vic

Jamaica News

Injuries reported in Burger King explosion

See also

At least two people have been confirmed taken to hospital for treatment following an explosion at Burger King on Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston on Wednesday morning. 
Meanwhile, workers a

Business

Apple and Samsung pay coming to Jamaica

Jamaicans will be able to make payments by swiping their phones or watches using Apple Pay and Samsung Pay backed by local bank cards, by next year.
“We are bringing new payment systems to the mark

Jamaica News

NE St Ann By-Election: Independent candidate likely to be nominated

‘Five Pound’ expresses intention to run for seat

Jamaica News

Integrity Commission denies leaking reports to media

The Integrity Commission (IC) has denied any involvement in leaking its investigation report, rulings and a special report to the media.
In a statement yesterday, Chairman of the the IC, Seymour Pa

Jamaica News

43-year-old man of Indian descent gone missing in St Elizabeth

Forty-three-year-old Manoj Ruia of Retirement Road, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth has been missing since Tuesday, September 10.
He is of Indian descent, brown complexion, slim build and about 178 cen

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols