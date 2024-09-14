BK ‘saddened’ burn victim’s family thinks company not supportive

Restaurant Associates of Jamaica Limited (RAL), operators of Burger King Jamaica, has said it is “saddened” that the family of Kerry-Ann Folkes, one of the persons who were injured in the explosion at the fast food chain’s New Kingston outlet on Wednesday morning, is of the view that the company has not offered adequate support to her.

Chief Executive Officer of RAL, Lisa Lake, said the company is also “surprised” that Folkes’ family has gone public with a plea for funds to transfer Kerry-Ann overseas for further medical treatment.

In an audio statement on Friday, Lake said the company has been communicating with Kerry-Ann’s family that “no expense will be spared to implement the doctor’s recommendations for her best recovery, including overseas treatment.”

On Friday, a sister of Kerry-Ann, Renay Folkes Johnson, insisted that her injured sister cannot wait until the assistance from the company is available.

Folkes Johnson said Kerry-Ann needs specialised care from a burn facility, and there is none in Jamaica.

She said the family has identified a burn facility overseas, and has made all the necessary logistical arrangements with the help of the Sanmerna Foundation.

On that score, Folkes Johnson appealed to the public for assistance to help her with funds for air ambulance service.

But in responding to the overall comments from Folkes Johnson, Lake said based on information that the company has been provided with by the medical team so far, Kerry-Ann “is progressing well, with no life-threatening injuries”.

Lake said on Thursday RAL offered for Kerry-Ann and another employee who were both admitted to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), to be transferred to the Tony Thwaites Wing at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

The company has formed the view that the employees would be more comfortable at that facility, this while under the care of the plastic surgeons there.

“One patient agreed to the transfer, and has been comfortably up at Tony Thawites (Wing at UHWI) since yesterday (Thursday). Ms (Kerry-Ann) Folkes’ family decided for her to remain at KPH,” Lake stated.

Continuing, she said: “We do understand that it is their desire to have her (Kerry-Ann) transferred for care overseas, and have indicated to them from the very beginning that we stand by to do whatever the doctors determine is the best course of treatment.”

Lake said minutes before 11am on Friday, RAL received an invoice from an air ambulance company.

“… We indicated to the family within two hours that we were set up and ready to wire transfer the funds to the air ambulance company upon receiving the necessary documents,” Lake said.

“The only document that is (now) outstanding is a letter from the doctor recommending that she (Kerry-Ann) be transferred to an overseas facility due to the fact that the treatment for her condition cannot be obtained locally. I understand that is the family’s view,” Lake outlined.

However, she said RAL “can only act on medical advice in order to ensure that it’s both recommended and safe for her (Kerry-Ann) to travel.”

Despite turn of events since Wednesday, Lake said the company is eagerly awaiting the relevant document to be presented by Kerry-Ann’s family.

“Having explicitly stated to the family that we are ready to make immediate payment upon receiving the medical confirmation and clearance, which we understand to be standard, we’re really surprised that the family has instead sought to solicit donations from the public,” Lake indicated.

Amidst it all, she said RAL’s offer still stands to cover Kerry-Ann’s medical needs as recommended by the doctor.