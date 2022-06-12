‘Black Man’ killed, 4 others injured in drive-by shooting in St Andrew | Loop Jamaica

The police are probing whether gang violence may have led to Friday night’s shooting of five men, one fatally, in Cockburn Avenue, Bell Rock in St Andrew.

The deceased is 28-year-old Oraine Bennett, alias ‘Black Man’, of 5 East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine.

According to reports, about 9:10 pm, Bennett was standing along the roadway when a car was driven up with gunmen, who opened fire, hitting him.

Four other men who were reportedly playing dominoes nearby, were also shot by the gunmen, who fled the scene in their vehicle.

The five injured men were assisted to the hospital, where Bennett was pronounced dead, and the other men were admitted for treatment.