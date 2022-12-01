Black Panther star Letitia Wright ‘pull up’ on Koffee in Peru Loop Jamaica

When you’re friends with rock stars, chances are you’ll end up on the stage with them during a performance anywhere in the world.

Well, dancehall/reggae artiste Koffee’s rock star life afforded Black Panther star Letitia Wright, the opportunity to join her on stage in Peru.

During her performance of Pull Up, Wright watched on the sideline before she was beckoned by Koffee to ‘pull up’.

They danced, sang, hugged, and the crowd went wild during the stint, shortly after Wright exited stage left.

And later, she posted the video clip to her TikTok with the caption “Koffee x Tish” adding the Jamaican and Guyanese flag emojis to the caption.

Close to one million viewers have seen the post on Wright’s TikTok account, making it the second most-watched vid on her timeline.