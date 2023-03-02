‘Blackman’ among 10 accused freed of 3 gun murders in ‘Clans’ trial Loop Jamaica

Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, the alleged leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, is among 10 defendants freed of three counts of murder, which included separate incidents, on Thursday.

Bryan and his co-accused are, however, still on trial, as they are facing other charges.

In delivering the verdicts on Thursday morning, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said Bryan, Jahzeel Blake, Tareek James, and Andre Golding were not guilty on count 14, which is the killing of a bus driver in 2017.

Defendants Golding, Chevroy Evans and Marco Miller were freed on Count 17, which charged them with facilitating the 2018 murder of a man known as ‘Tesha Bus Driver’.

Miller, Daniel McKenzie, Pete Miller, Kemar Harrison, and Dwight Hall were freed of a March 2017 double murder in Rivoli in Spanish Town, St Catherine, where two men from Denham Town, Kingston were allegedly shot dead by gangsters.

Sykes is continuing his summation, which began on January 23, of the evidence in the trial.