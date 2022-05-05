‘Blackman’ and witness kept in touch via cell phone over 500 times | Loop Jamaica

A communication analyst on Thursday testified that the reputed leader of the One faction of the Clansman gang, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, and a former gangster-turned-state-witness, communicated over 500 times via cell phone in 2019.

The analyst, who is a police sergeant assigned to the Constabulary’s Forensic and Cybercrimes Division (CFCD), said the calls were made between January and August of that year.

Additionally, the witness said the former gangster communicated more than a 1,000 times via cell phone with defendant Jason Brown, alias ‘City Puss’, while the latter was incarcerated following his conviction for murder that is unrelated to the alleged gangsters.

The latest developments occurred during the gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

A total of 33 people, including Bryan and Brown, are on trial for a raft of criminal offences, including murder and arson.

The communications analyst began testifying on Wednesday, and gave evidence linking the secretly recorded phone conversations between the alleged gangsters and their former crony.

The policeman made the connection as a result analysing the cell towers which were activated during the cell phone conversations, along with other data that were gathered from the calls.

The call data information relates to the three cell phones a former gangster-turned-state-witness allegedly used to secretly record conversations with alleged members of the gang.

The prosecution is trying to establish that the cell phone calls were made by the former gangster at the relevant dates, times and durations as alleged.

During his testimony on Thursday, the witness said four cell phone numbers were linked to Bryan, and stored under his other alias, ‘Teacher’.

In previous testimonies at the trial, alleged gangsters were facing difficulties in communicating with Bryan while he was detained during a probe into his alleged criminal lifestyle.

Brown, alias ‘City Puss’, had suggested that a cell phone should be smuggled into a police lock-up for Bryan, in order for him to resume regular communication with the criminal outfit.

The police witness used a chart on Thursday to highlight the number of calls that were made between the former gangster and other gang members.

The analyst also indicated that the lone female defendant, Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie, was the only alleged gang member who personally subscribed to one of the island’s major telecommunications providers.

He testified that she had multiple cell phone numbers assigned to her.

Additionally, there were multiple numbers linked to other alleged hoodlums, including City Puss and others, though they (as individuals) were not personally subscribed to either of the major telecommunications providers locally.

During his testimony, the witness presented data which matched the numbers that some of the defendants used, to the subscriber details of Christie.

The witness said one of the numbers saved as ‘Teacher’ (alias for Bryan) was matched to the subscriber details of a woman who is unrelated to the gang.

Likewise, one of the numbers used by City Puss matched the subscriber details for another woman who is unrelated to the gang, the witness testified.

The 33 accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.