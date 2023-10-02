Blackman’s sentencing halted due to ‘health situation’ Loop Jamaica

A ‘health situation’ related to Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, the convicted leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, halted his sentencing by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Monday.

Bryan has been convicted of being a gang leader as well as facilitating the commission of serious offences, including murder and arson.

Sykes said Bryan and his 14 co-convicts deserved to be given custodial sentences, as they knowingly participated in criminal acts committed by the gang.

Turning to Bryan, Sykes said the period covered for count one on the indictment, which is leadership of a criminal organisation relative to Bryan, is from January 1, 2015 to June 30, 2019.

He referenced several instances in which Bryan directed and ordered other gang members, including the murders of Jermaine Bryan and his girlfriend Cedella Walder in ‘Fisheries’ or ‘New Nursery’ in Spanish Town, St Catherine in September 9, 2017.

But, as Sykes commenced to determine the starting point of Bryan’s sentence, his attorney Lloyd McFarlane pointed out that Bryan had a “health situation”.

The convicted gang boss was subsequently led out of court after he was observed pumping his chest in court.

The nature of his illness was not disclosed to the court.

Sykes then moved on to sentencing another convicted member of the gang, Tomrick Taylor, who is one of Bryan’s cousins.

Just before 11:30am, Bryan returned to the courtroom.