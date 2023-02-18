‘Blacks’ held after cops find gun in ceiling of house Loop Jamaica

Gunmen continue to find creative ways to conceal firearms as cops on a joint police/military operation discovered a firearm in the ceiling at a premises in the Corporate Area.

A 26-year-old man, Adnel Anderson, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Reports are that the lawmen on a joint police/military operation in Kingston 11 searched and a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver was found in a section of the ceiling.

The occupant of the Dwedney Road premises, Anderson, otherwise known as ‘Blacks’, ran from the location upon seeing the security forces.

He was later held and charged.