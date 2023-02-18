‘Blacks’ held after cops find gun in ceiling of house Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
‘Blacks’ held after cops find gun in ceiling of house Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

Gunmen continue to find creative ways to conceal firearms as cops on a joint police/military operation discovered a firearm in the ceiling at a premises in the Corporate Area.

A 26-year-old man, Adnel Anderson, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Reports are that the lawmen on a joint police/military operation in Kingston 11 searched and a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver was found in a section of the ceiling.

The occupant of the Dwedney Road premises, Anderson, otherwise known as ‘Blacks’, ran from the location upon seeing the security forces.

See also

He was later held and charged.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols