‘Blacks’ shot dead a day after being freed of gun charges Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police are probing Thursday afternoon’s murder of a man who was shot and killed by yet unknown assailants at a plaza in the parish capital, Savanna-la-Mar, just a day after he was freed of charges in the Western Regional Gun Court.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Shawn Smith, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, of a Savanna-la-Mar address.

Smith recently surrendered to the Westmoreland police after being placed on a wanted list. He was subsequently charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

No motive has yet been established for the deadly attack on Thursday.