‘Blacks’ shot dead a day after being freed of gun charges Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
‘Blacks’ shot dead a day after being freed of gun charges Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘Blacks’ shot dead a day after being freed of gun charges

Cop in case of missing influencer to be questioned Saturday

Suspected robbers cut down in gunfight with cops

131 new COVID cases, 4 deaths, 22.6% positivity rate recorded

Sacaj’s ‘Nuh Weh Nice Like Yard’ tops Festival Song Competition

1962: The year it all began for Appleton Estate Decades

India win 1st T20, still 100% on tour of the West Indies

Commonwealth Games 2022: ‘It’s a real shame’ says Adelle Tracey

Jablum Coffee? Say less!

#FoodieFridays: Saffron pasta with ricotta conjures Sardinian fields

Friday Jul 29

21?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

20 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Westmoreland police are probing Thursday afternoon’s murder of a man who was shot and killed by yet unknown assailants at a plaza in the parish capital, Savanna-la-Mar, just a day after he was freed of charges in the Western Regional Gun Court.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Shawn Smith, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, of a Savanna-la-Mar address.

Smith recently surrendered to the Westmoreland police after being placed on a wanted list. He was subsequently charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

No motive has yet been established for the deadly attack on Thursday.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

‘Blacks’ shot dead a day after being freed of gun charges

Jamaica News

Cop in case of missing influencer to be questioned Saturday

Jamaica News

Suspected robbers cut down in gunfight with cops

More From

Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022: Jamaica name 47-strong athletics squad

Elaine Thompson-Herah has been named in a 47-strong Jamaica athletics team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham despite revealing at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene,

Business

St Ann native Alwyn Brown sizzles with popular restaurant brands

See also

St Ann native Alywn Brown owns two of the most popular restaurants on Jamaica’s north coast.
Brown’s seafood restaurant, Sharkies, and his steakhouse, Plantation Smokehouse, have a combined f

Jamaica News

Rushane Barnett pleads guilty to killing 5 family members in Clarendon

Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who is charged with killing his cousin and her four young children in Cocoa Piece district, Clarendon last month, has pleaded guilty.
Barnett entered guilty pleas for five

Jamaica News

SHOCK AND ANGER: Woman attacked and beaten in broad daylight at hotel

A woman was reportedly attacked and beaten by two men at a hotel located in the western part of the island on Monday.
Full details of the incident are still unclear but reports are emerging that tw

Jamaica News

Killer inflicted 95 stab wounds to family of five over ‘disrespect’

48 wounds to adult cousin; baby boy sustained 11

Jamaica News

‘False start’, but Diamond Jubilee celebrations soon to get under way

The activities that will be the highlights of the country’s Diamond Jubilee leading into Independence Day on August 6, were to have formally gotten under way on Wednesday, July 27 with the Governor-Ge

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols