Blatter and Platini trial delayed due to illness | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Loop Sports

11 minutes ago

The former president of FIFA, Joseph Blatter, gestures as he arrives at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Alessandro Crinari/Keystone via AP).

The trial of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA president Michel Platini has been delayed by a day after the former said he was too ill to testify.

Blatter and Platini were set to begin their court appearance at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona on Wednesday, with both men facing fraud charges.

Judges however have allowed a one-day postponement after Blatter reported he was suffering from chest pains.

The duo were banned from football in 2015 over corruption claims and were indicted in November last year by Swiss prosecutors.

It is claimed that a payment of 2 million Swiss francs (?1.6m) made by Blatter to Platini in 2011 was unlawful.

Both men deny wrongdoing.

