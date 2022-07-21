Blaze contained at plaza; firefighters carrying out damage checks | Loop Jamaica

Blaze contained at plaza; firefighters carrying out damage checks
Blaze contained at plaza; firefighters carrying out damage checks

Fire at plaza contained

Fire of unknown origin destroyed sections of a building located on Premier Plaza in Half-Way-Tree on Thursday.

Reports are that at about 1:00 pm persons doing business in the commercial hub saw smoke coming from a building and raised an alarm.

Minutes later, a team of firefighters arrived at the location and after battling the blaze for some time they were able to bring it under control.

Public Relations officer of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, told Loop News that a total of five units responded as firefighters worked to contain the blaze from spreading to other parts of the plaza, especially to the section that housed several solar panels and batteries.

One firefighter warned that if the fire had reached that section of the building where the batteries were stored there would be a bigger problem.

The team of firefighters is still carrying out their assignment to determine the estimated cost of the damage.

