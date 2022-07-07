BLESSINGS! Missing four-year-old Melania Morgan has ‘returned home’ | Loop Jamaica

The High Alert and search that were on for four-year-old Melania Morgan, a student of Dulwich Avenue, St Andrew, who went missing on Monday, June 27, are no more.

Thankfully, she is back home, the police reported on Thursday.

Reports are that Melania went missing after being last seen at school at about 2pm on June 27 in her school uniform.

On Thursday, the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), in the usual terse release relative to children who have returned after going missing, simply said Melania had returned home and is said to be in good health.

As usual, there was no indication of how and within what circumstances even the four-year-old child had ‘returned home’ after having gone missing for an extended period of time.