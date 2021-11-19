Blinksky launches customizable digital gift cards ahead of Christmas | Loop Jamaica

With the holiday season fast approaching, and with more individuals and businesses tapping into digital and e-commerce activities, BlinkSky Jamaica has made gifting easier and more convenient with its Blinkable digital gift cards.

The solution from the digital gifting software company allows employers and businesses to reward their staff members and customers with a branded digital gift card that gives the recipients the power to choose which BlinkSky merchant’s gift card they want. BlinkSky has lifestyle merchants covering bill payment, retail, pharmacies, spas, supermarkets, fuel and restaurants.

“We believe that this year, more than ever, organisations will want to show their appreciation to staff members and customers for their resolve and efforts. BlinkSky has the perfect solution for companies who have adopted a fully digital or hybrid model,” said Sherika Jackson Grant, General Manager of BlinkSky Jamaica.

The platform eliminates the need for HR or marketing teams to source physical vouchers or gifts for year-end rewards and incentives, Jackson Grant said.

“Our easy-to-navigate dashboard delivers up to 25,000 digital gift cards in a maximum of six seconds to employees via email or SMS. The overall experience can also be enhanced with a video message to add a personalized touch,” the general manager said.

Blinksky will also enable users to send a Blinkable digital gift card that gives the recipient the option to choose a gift card from the wide selection of merchants included on our digital platform.

“This ensures that the recipient of the digital gift card gets something they want and appreciate”, Jackson Grant noted.

The digital gift card offering remains a closed-loop solution, so recipients will only be able to use the value from a Blinkable digital gift card by selecting a digital gift card from an existing BlinkSky merchant.

The cards are not reloadable and boost robust security features to protect the end-user, such as real-time balance updates and digital receipts delivered to customers via SMS after each redemption.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on as a fairly new entrant in the market is the security that the BlinkSky platform offers to our customers; all digital gift cards are sold with inactivated barcodes, voucher codes, and PINs. The receiver will activate the card digitally when they are ready to use it and complete redemption at the selected merchant. If used for partial redemption, the PIN, voucher number, and barcode are updated instantly. This protects the customer from possible instances of fraud or theft, explained Jackson Grant.