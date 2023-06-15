Blood collection drive at the Spanish Town Hospital Loop Jamaica

As part of its continued activities to commemorate World Blood Donor Day, which was observed on Wednesday, June 14, the Spanish Town Hospital, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Kiwanis International, and the National Blood Transfusion Service will be hosting a blood collection drive on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The annual global observance raises awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion.

This year’s theme, “Give blood, give plasma; share life, share often” focuses on patients requiring lifelong transfusion support and underlines the role each person can play by giving the valuable gift of blood or plasma.

To increase collection efforts, members of the public are invited to donate blood at the Blood Collection Centre this Saturday at the Spanish Town Hospital.