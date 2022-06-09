Bloody early morning fight leaves ‘Devil’ dead, farmer on murder rap | Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Above Rocks police have charged a 38-year-old farmer, Gregory Allen, of Golden River, Above Rocks in St Catherine, with the murder of 20-year-old Tajay Anderson, otherwise called ‘Devil’, also of Above Rocks, in their community on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Reports are that about 3:30 am, Anderson and Allen were involved in a dispute, during which it is alleged that Anderson used an object to chop Allen multiple times.

Subsequently, Allen allegedly used a knife to stab Anderson multiple times.

The police were summoned and both men were taken to hospital, where Anderson was pronounced dead, and Allen was admitted under police guard.

Allen was charged following a question-and-answer interview on Wednesday, June 8.

He is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court in Spanish Town on Friday, June 10.