Blue Power kicks off trading on Thursday at $31.35 Loop Jamaica

Blue Power Group led gains on Wednesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The company gained 10 per cent to close at $31.35, followed by ISP Finance up eight per cent to close at $31.35, Sagicor Select Fund Manufacturing gained seven per cent to $0.59, JMMB Preference shares up seven per cent to 1.81.

The top declining stocks were Margaritaville Turks down 15 per cent to $14.86, followed by Stanley Motta Ltd down 13 per cent to $6.10, MPC Caribbean down 12 per cent to $79.52, and Sygnus Real Estate down 8.0 per cent to $10.60.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 193.07 points ( 0.06 per cent) to close at 347,166.69 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,574,587 valued at $57,370,632.06.

The JSE Index advanced by 137.97 points ( 0.04 per cent) to close at 334,434.00 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,035,529 valued at $40,658,701.35.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 7.27 points ( 0.19 per cent) to close at 3,827.46 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,539,058 valued at $16,711,930.71.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 2,284.76 points ( 0.61 per cent) to close at 370,556.62 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,011,257 valued at $40,061,092.86.

The JSE Select Index declined by 8.10 points ( 0.10 per cent) to close at 8,157.34 points and the volume traded amounted to 874,878 valued at $26,281,864.06.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.54 points ( 0.61 per cent) to close at 251.98 points and the volume traded amounted to 263,941 valued at $62,435.66.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 103 stocks of which 43 advanced, 43 declined and 17 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 13,574,587 units valued at $57,370,632.06. The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 263,941 units valued at $62,435.66.

The overall volume leaders were Wigton Windfarm, Transjamaican Highway, Edufocal.