Blue Vinyl by 11 lengths in 2000 Guineas at Caymanas | Loop Jamaica

Raddesh Roman asked BLUE VINYL to run at rivals off the home turn in Sunday’s 2000 Guineas at Caymanas Park, collaring BRINKS a furlong out before sprinting clear to win by 11 lengths.

Long-time leader BRINKS held off EMPEROROFTHECATS for second behind 3-2 favourite BLUE VINYL, who clocked 1:37.4 after racing fifth along the rail while BRINKS led YELLOWSTONE, EMPEROROFTHECATS and MORIMOTO down the backstretch.

BLUE VINYL provided Roman with his first classic winner, and has an epic clash in next month’s 10-furlong St Leger with the unbeaten filly, ATOMICA, who romped Saturday’s 1000 Guineas by 20 lengths in a fast 1:37.0.

Jockey Odeen Edwards and trainer Phillip Lee combined for two winners, 15-1 outsider DRACARYS in the fourth event, and 6-5 favourite BRIDAL BLUSH in the seventh.

Trainer Richard Azan and champion jockey Anthony Thomas also bagged two-timers.

Azan’s ARTESIA beat non-winners-of-four races at five and a half furlongs in the fifth, before his LABAN held off fast-finishing ROJORN DI PILOT by a nose to beat overnight-allowance company at five furlongs straight in the seventh.

Thomas opened the programme aboard BALTUSROL for leading trainer Jason DaCosta, and extended his lead to three ahead of Dane Dawkins in the jockeys’ title race with I REALISE in the eighth.

Racing continues on Saturday.