Blue Vinyl looks set to land 2000 Guiness | Loop Jamaica

Patrick Lynch’s BLUE VINYL has impressed at exercise and looks set to land Sunday’s 2000 Guineas for three-year-old colts and geldings at Caymanas Park.

Having won the May 8 Kingston Guineas prep at seven and a half furlongs, BLUE VINYL returned last Sunday morning to clock the best workout of the 12-horse field, galloping a mile in 1:43.4, covering the last seven furlongs in 1:30.2.

PERFECT BREW, runner-up to BLUE VINYL in the Kingston, returns for a rematch, but faces a tough task against Lynch’s charge who outstayed him in the stretch run, proving he will be even harder to beat at a mile.

EMPEROROFTHECATS, who finished fourth with top-weight 126lbs in the Kingston, has an 11lbs swing in the scale against BLUE VINYL, who won carrying 115lbs with Raddesh Roman.

However, EMPEROROFTHECATS will have problems staying a mile. Sitting level at 121lbs in April’s seven-furlong Prince Consort Stakes, EMPEROROFTHECATS scrambled home by a short head from slow-starting BLUE VINYL.

RUMPUNCHER, YELLOWSTONE, UNRULY DUDE and MORIMOTO were all winners last time out, and could return improved runners.

Nunes’ MORIMOTO is on a hat-trick, having won his last two starts from three outings, the last being against NOMORDEALS at seven furlongs two Sundays ago.

NOMOREDEALS was among the horses disputing the lead with BLUE VINYL coming off the home turn in the Kingston. MORIMOTO has shown that he should get a mile, and has bustling Robert Halledeen in the saddle.

The 2000 Guineas brings down the curtain on the nine-race card set to run off at 12:30 pm.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, JUNE 5

Race 1 – 1100m

Baltusrol (6), Tequila Blue (8)

Race 2 – 1200m

Special Counsel (3)

Race 3 -800m St

Flying Bullet (5)

—-Race 4 – 1400m

Ajita (9), Kholbear (7)

Race 5 – 1100m

Taurus Boy (2), Artesia (3)

Race 6 – 1000m St

Paraiso (11), Zion (6)

Race 7 -1000m St

Secret Identity (6), Capturemyship (12)

Race 8 – 1820m

I Realise (8)

Race 9 – 1600m

Blue Vinyl (1)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 2 – 1200m

Special Counsel (3)

Race 8 – 1820m

I Realise (8)

Race 9 – 1600m

Blue Vinyl (1)