Blue Vinyl proves too good for Atomica in Jamaica St Leger | Loop Jamaica

BLUE VINYL won the battle of the sexes at Caymanas Park on Saturday, outstaying 1-5 favourite ATOMICA in the 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger to remain on course for Triple Crown honours.

BLUE VINYL challenged the filly from three furlongs out and had her covered after Dane Dawkins made his move off the home turn.

BLUE VINYL came off the corner travelling stronger with Raddesh Roman and caught the filly a furlong and a half out to win by four and a quarter lengths in 2:07.3.

Bred by Identity-Blufield, BLUE VINYL, who won the 2000 Guineas by almost 10 lengths on June 5, will seek to become Jamaica’s 13th Triple Crown winner in the 12-furlong Jamaica Derby on August 6.

Reyan Lewis and Robert Pearson combined for a jockey-trainer two-timer on the 10-race card, WILL THE CONQUEROR and OUR ANGEL, in the sixth and eighth races, respectively.

Phillip Parchment also rode two winners, opening the card aboard JJTHESTRIKER, before returning to win aboard AWESOME PRINCE in the third.

Racing continues at the weekend with a Saturday-Sunday meet.