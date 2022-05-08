Blue Vinyl takes Kingston Guineas prep at Caymanas | Loop Jamaica

Patrick Lynch’s BLUE VINYL won Sunday’s seven-and-a-half furlong Kingston 2000 Guineas prep by three and a quarter lengths, cementing his claims as favourite for the 2000 Guineas at a mile on June 5.

BLUE VINYL made amends for his April 3 Prince Consort Stakes near-miss with a commanding victory in 1:32.4, turning the tables on EMPEROROFTHECATS, who tried to make all, but quit under top-weight of 126lbs early in the stretch run to finish fourth.

Running 11lbs lighter than EMPEROROFTHECATS, after failing by a short head to overhaul the speedster when slowly away and sitting level at 121lbs in the seven-furlong Prince Consort Stakes, 4-1 chance BLUE VINYL disputed the lead with his rival down the backstretch.

Moving easy along the rail, BLUE VINYL quickened off the home turn to attack NOMOREDEALS, a 43-1 outsider, and EMPEROROFTHECATS, hopping to the lead a furlong and a half out.

PERFECT BREW, who also made his bid coming off the home turn, tried challenging BLUE VINYL, but was no match when Raddesh Roman asked his mount to hit top speed in the stretch run.

Dane Dawkins closed the weekend of racing with a two-timer, making it six wins in two days, moving to 34 atop the jockeys’ standings, two clear of Anthony Thomas, who fell aboard DEEZI in the feature.

Dawkins rode back-to-back winners – 1-5 favourite DODGE THIS LINK and 10-1 outsider ITIZ WHAT ITIZ – in the third and fourth events, respectively.

Racing continues on Saturday ahead of three meets over the Labour Day weekend, May 21, 22 and 23.