Blue Vinyl the one to beat in Jamaica Derby Loop Jamaica

Patrick Lynch’s BLUE VINYL is 12 furlongs away from Triple Crown glory at Caymanas Park, taking on nine rivals in Saturday’s Jamaica Derby, which should be another match race between the colt and Gary Subratie’s filly, ATOMICA, who he handed her first loss in a humbling St Leger victory.

After snapping ATOMICA’s win streak with a convincing three and three-quarter length victory in last month’s 10-furlong St Leger, BLUE VINYL should start a short-priced favourite for the derby with Raddesh Roman astride. However, ATOMICA set tongues wagging last Sunday morning after ripping 1:25.3 for seven furlongs at exercise, reigniting the filly versus colt debate.

With pundits claiming Subratie had gone easy on ATOMICA leading up to the St Leger whereas Lynch had long taken BLUE VINYL to task with solid mile gallops from as early as June’s 2000 Guineas, whispers are growing louder approaching the derby’s 4:55 pm post time that the filly will turn the tables on the colt.

ATOMICA went unbeaten in five starts before facing colts and geldings in the St Leger. Her fast-time victory in the 1000 Guineas, 1:37.0 for a near 17-length win made the filly a 1-5 favourite over BLUE VINYL at 7-5.

However, taken out of her fillies-only comfort zone, ATOMICA found herself going too fast, too early, against speedy BRINKS and stalker BLUE VINYL, who attacked three furlongs out and overpowered her early in the stretch run.

BRINKS will again try making all, thwarting any plans Dane Dawkins might harbour of slipping away from BLUE VINYL, who has worked well for the derby, galloping 1:44.0 for a mile on the round course last Thursday morning, the perfect prep to crown himself the country’s 19th Triple Crown winner.

First post for the Independence Day Jamaica Derby 10-race card is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1400mHeavenly Glitter (7)

Race 2 – 1200m Colorado Ranger (5)

Race 3 -1400mRegal and Royal (10)

—-Race 4 – 1000m StMakeupartist (1)

Race 5 – 1000m StOne Like It (5)

Race 6 -1300mDiligent (1)

Race 7 – 1400mTapit Good (12)

Race 8 – 1000m StPapito (10)

Race 9 – 2400mBlue Vinyl (8)

Race 10 – 1000m StUnruly Dude (15)

BET OF THE DAY

—Race 1 – 1400mHeavenly Glitter (7)

Race 4 – 1000m StMakeupartist (1)

Race 9 – 2400mBlue Vinyl (8)