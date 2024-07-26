Blueface Reveals Prison Release Date Amid 4-Year Sentence

Blueface is already counting down his days in prison after being hit with a lengthy sentence on top of his recent stint behind bars.

The Los Angeles rapper turned reality TV star, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was sentenced to serve four years in the slammer for violating his probation. It seems it wasn’t just fans who have had enough of his and Chrisean Rock’s ongoing antics in the public sphere. The judge appeared to be at the end of his patience before handing down the sentence.

Blueface made a prison phone call to DJ Hed and Gina Views’ radio show Effective Immediately where he expressed his gratitude for the support he has been getting from his family and fans. The “Thotiana” rapper also used the opportunity to share his experience behind bars and gave fans an update on when he will be released.

“So I got sentenced to four years,” he said. “I got a year’s credit, so that goes down to three years, and I gotta do 33 percent of that … [so I’ll be home] probably like March, April [2025].”

Blueface mugshot

Speaking on what he has been doing to pass the time in prison, Blueface said, “watching TV, eating Doritos and using the phone. That’s pretty much it […] They only got like 12 channels. I’ve been watchin a lot of the news, the Sherri show and The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Blueface also shared that he has been hitting the gym and packing on the pounds in prison. The rapper says he is now at his heaviest weight ever, one hundred and eighty pounds. “I’ve never been 180 before,” he said boastfully. “I’m getting sized up, I’m about to bounce out looking like a dalmation.”

The West Coast rapper says he still has his heart set on a boxing match with Soulja Boy and NLE Choppa which is why he is using the time to get jacked. His manager Wack 100 also echoed similar sentiments about the time he will serve in prison, saying he will likely serve a third of the four-year sentence the judge handed down.

Blueface has been behind bars since January of this year when he was arrested for probation violation for domestic incidents with his baby mothers, Chrisean Rock, and Jaidyn Alexis. Rock has also found herself in a similar legal situation as her baby daddy and is now facing up to eight years in prison. Her case is still ongoing.

