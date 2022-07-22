Bob Blake re-elected president of Jamaica Bankers’ Association | Loop Jamaica

Septimus ‘Bob’ Blake, Chief Executive Officer, National Commercial Bank has been unanimously re-elected as the President of the Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA).

Blake was elected at the association’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

Audrey Tugwell Henry, President and CEO, Scotia Group Jamaica Limited was unanimously appointed as Vice President.

Audrey Tugwell-Henry

She joins Eva Lewis, Country Officer and Corporate Bank Head of Citibank Jamaica as Treasurer of the JBA, and Nigel Holness, Managing Director of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Jamaica as Honorary Secretary.

Tugwell Henry said she looks forward to bringing her wealth of experience to the role to support the mandate of the JBA, which comprises the main industry practitioners through its member institutions.

The re-elected president expressed his gratitude for the Executive Council’s vote of confidence in his leadership.

“I wish to express my appreciation to the JBA Executive Council for their trust in my abilities to continue leading this association. With the support of the Executive members, I will continue to lead the advancement of the JBA’s mission to promote a safe, sound, competitive and vibrant Banking Industry that supports Jamaica’s economic growth and development. The key areas of focus for this term will be supporting and driving Financial Inclusion, Public Education, Consumer Protection and Cybersecurity,” Blake remarked.

The Jamaica Banker’s Association (JBA) is a non-profit organisation that represents commercial banks, merchant banks and building societies in Jamaica.