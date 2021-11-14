Bob Marley 11th ‘highest paid dead celebrity’ in 2021 | Loop Jamaica

Legendary reggae singer Bob Marley is among the list of highest paid dead celebrities in the world, earning US$16 million in the last year.

Marley, who passed away in 1981-from cancer, came in at No. 11 of 13 on the 2021 list of money making dead celebs, with his estate raking in a whopping US$16 million this year.

The annual list compiled by Forbes Magazine attributes Marley’s wealth to his brand of products which covers speakers, turntables, headphones, clothing and lighters.

His music continues to be streamed consistently, with hits like ‘Is This Love’ and ‘Jamming’ contributing to more than one billion streams in the United States.

Marley has been featured on the ‘Highest Paid Dead Celebrity’ list 17 times since 2001 – the year the business magazine began tracking the pre-tax earnings of departed celebs from sales, streaming, licensing and other data sources.

According to Forbes, the Marley estate has earned at least US$246 million over the last 20 years.

Topping the list this year was British novelist Roald Dahl, the creator of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with earnings of a whopping US$513 million.

Other deceased celebrities who made the list include Prince with $120 million; Michael Jackson with US$75 million; Charles Schultz with US$40 million; Theodor ‘Dr. Seuss’ Geisel with US$35 million; Bing Crosby with US$33 million; Elvis Presley with US$30 million; golf legend Arnold Palmer with US$27 million; Gerry Goffin with US$23 million; R&B icon Luther Vandross with US$21 million, Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins with US$15 million, and former Beatles member, John Lennon, with US$12 million.