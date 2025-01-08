American, Russian figure skaters among passengers on crashed flight Holmwood, Edwin Allen shine at JAAA/Puma Development Meet Xmas traffic changes in downtown Kingston to continue - Mayor Danny Tenaglia, Sander Kleinenberg join SXM Festival 2025 line-up National Hero Sam Sharpe honoured NBA: Cavaliers rally past Raptors for 12th straight victory
Bob Marley’s 80th birthday year marked by Grammy-winning album

03 February 2025
Entertainment
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Kingsley Ben-Adir in "Bob Marley: One Love." (Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures via AP)

Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) Wins Best Reggae Album at 67th Grammy Awards

The reggae legacy of Bob Marley continues to resonate worldwide as “Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)” claimed the Best Reggae Album award at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The album triumphed over a strong lineup of contenders, including "Take it Easy" by Collie Buddz, "Evolution" by The Wailers, "Never Gets Late Here" by Shenseea, and "Party With Me" by Vybz Kartel.

The 10-track album, inspired by the biopic Bob Marley: One Love, features an eclectic mix of artists, including Bloody Civilian, Skip Marley, Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves, Wizkid, Jessie Reyez, Leon Bridges, Farruko, Mystic Marley, and Shenseea.

Notably, Shenseea earned her first-ever nomination in the Reggae category, making her only the seventh female to receive such recognition in Grammy history.

According to Bobmarley.com, the Marley family played a significant role in curating and approving the album’s selections, underscoring the family's deep-rooted connection with Island Records and Jamaica—a bond spanning six decades.

The win comes in a momentous year, as Bob Marley would have celebrated his 80th birthday on February 6, 2025.

