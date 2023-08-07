Bodies of 3 men found after citizens hear gunshots in St Andrew area Loop Jamaica

The bodies of three men were discovered with bullet wounds on Greendale Drive in Valentine Gardens, St Andrew after residents said they heard loud explosions on Sunday night.

Reports are that sometime after 11 pm residents raised an alarm and reached out to the police.

Law enforcers arrived in the area and during a search the discovery was made.

The cops suspect the individuals are not from the area

Investigators said a blood trail was also found leading them to think that another individual was also shot.

