Bodies of man and woman found in house with gunshot wounds Loop Jamaica

The St Ann police are probing the suspected murder of a couple, whose bodies were found at a house in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann on Friday.

The deceased have been identified s Daney Wollaston, a businessman and furniture maker, and his wife, Kamarah Walker-Wollaston, both from Gully Road in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann.

Reports are that shortly after 4 pm on Friday, the daughter of the two returned home and made the gruesome discovery. An alarm was raised and the police were alerted to the scene.

Police said Wollaston was found lying on his back with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the torso, while his wife was seen lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The scene was processed and the bodies were removed to the morgue.

A motive has not been established for the killing at this time.