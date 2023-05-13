Bodies of man and woman found in house with gunshot wounds Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Bodies of man and woman found in house with gunshot wounds Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mother’s Day gift ideas as told by moms

Sha’Carri Richardson obliterates field to win 200m in Nairobi

Pooran lifts Lucknow to victory in IPL, Punjab knock out Delhi

Volunteers invited for National Labour Day Project

Southampton relegated, United ignite push for Champions League spot

Reggae Boyz secure 2 friendly games ahead of Concacaf Gold Cup

Bodies of man and woman found in house with gunshot wounds

Newcastle held 2-2 by Leeds in EPL thriller

HPV concerns; parents urged to also get boys 9-14 vaccinated

Firearm and ammunition seized in Riverton Meadows operation

Saturday May 13

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

File photo: Daney Wollaston, businessman, and furniture maker, and his wife, Kamarah Walker-Wollaston, both from Gully Road in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St Ann police are probing the suspected murder of a couple, whose bodies were found at a house in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann on Friday.

The deceased have been identified s Daney Wollaston, a businessman and furniture maker, and his wife, Kamarah Walker-Wollaston, both from Gully Road in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann.

Reports are that shortly after 4 pm on Friday, the daughter of the two returned home and made the gruesome discovery. An alarm was raised and the police were alerted to the scene.

Police said Wollaston was found lying on his back with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the torso, while his wife was seen lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The scene was processed and the bodies were removed to the morgue.

A motive has not been established for the killing at this time.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day gift ideas as told by moms

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson obliterates field to win 200m in Nairobi

Sport

Pooran lifts Lucknow to victory in IPL, Punjab knock out Delhi

More From

Jamaica News

JDF soldier ‘drowns’ during training at Stadium pool; tributes flowing

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier is believed to have drowned during training at the National Stadium pool in St Andrew on Thursday.
The deceased is Private Jerome McCatty.
According to the

Sport

See also

LeBron James, Lakers eliminate champion Warriors with 122-101 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six months and a day after the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 2-10 to start the regular season, they emphatically eliminated the defending NBA champions to reach the Western Conference

Sport

Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Kip Keino Classic

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has withdrawn from the highly anticipated Kip Keino Classic on Saturday due to an injury, disappointing her Kenyan fans.
In a Facebook post, the 36-year-o

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year

‘To finally hold the Laureus statuette in my hands is one of the greatest honours of my career’

Sport

Daren Sammy appointed West Indies white-ball coach

Andre Coley, who was West Indies’ interim coach after Phil Simmons resigned, will be in charge of the Test and West Indies A teams

Caribbean News

Angela Bassett’s lawyers issue cease and desist letter to Antigua

… Tourism Board requested to stop using her name and image as tourism ambassador

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols