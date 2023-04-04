Bodies of missing male and female farmers found in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Bodies of missing male and female farmers found in St Catherine
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Tuesday Apr 04

Cops reported that hands and feet of victims were bound

6 hrs ago

Sleuths from the Major Investigations Division (MID) have commenced a high-level probe following the discovery of two bodies in Kitson Town, St. Catherine.

Reports are that on Saturday, April 01 about 7:30 am, the now deceased 38-year-old Georgia Blunt, a water vendor, and 42-year-old Ruel Fuller both of Bendon, in the parish; left home driving an International motor truck.

When they did not return, an alarm was raised, and on Sunday, lawmen from the Guanaboavale Police Station along with residents went in search of Blunt and Fuller.

Blunt’s motor truck was found close to her cattle farm. Further checks revealed that three of her cows were missing.

Further checks were made on Monday, April 03 about 10:00 a.m., and the decomposing bodies of Blunt and Fuller were found in an abandoned building in the Paul Mountain district with their hands and feet bound.

The scene was processed and the bodies were removed to the morgue pending post-mortem examinations.

