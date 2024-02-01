Bodies of mom, child found in Clarendon; ackee poisoning suspected Loop Jamaica

4 hrs ago

The much-loved but potentially deadly ‘fruit’, ackee.

Police investigators in Clarendon are awaiting post-mortem reports to determine whether a mother and her daughter died from ackee poisoning as is suspected in Brandon Hill in the parish, based on a discovery on Wednesday.

The deceased are 38-year-old Natalie Larmond and her 76-year-old mother, Sylvia Smith, both from Brandon Hill.

Residents reported that they last saw the women on Monday of this week.

They became concerned on Wednesday, and went to their house to investigate.

The decomposed bodies of the two women were found inside the building at about 6pm.

The police were subsequently alerted.

It is reported that a pot of cooked ackees was found on the stove, which has led to speculation that the pair may have been poisoned after consuming the food.

Samples of the ackee have been taken for testing.

New job recruitment platform hailed as a potential 'game changer'

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, has hailed the IKONWORK job recruitment platform as a potential game changer for the local labour market.
Cop mowed down by vehicle on highway

A policeman, Constable Rushane Lee, died from injuries he sustained when he was struck down by a vehicle on the North-South Highway late on Wednesday night.
Uber expands to Montego Bay

Following its successful debut in Kingston in 2021, Uber has extended its availability to Montego Bay and introduced a new option, Uber Taxi, touted as the go-to option for tourists.
Local Government Elections set for February 26

Local polls: PNP selects new councillor-candidate in Westmoreland

The People's National Party (PNP) has announced that Joan Bahadur will be its representative in the Friendship division in Westmoreland Western, for the upcoming local government election.
