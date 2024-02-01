Bodies of mom, child found in Clarendon; ackee poisoning suspected Loop Jamaica

Police investigators in Clarendon are awaiting post-mortem reports to determine whether a mother and her daughter died from ackee poisoning as is suspected in Brandon Hill in the parish, based on a discovery on Wednesday.

The deceased are 38-year-old Natalie Larmond and her 76-year-old mother, Sylvia Smith, both from Brandon Hill.

Residents reported that they last saw the women on Monday of this week.

They became concerned on Wednesday, and went to their house to investigate.

The decomposed bodies of the two women were found inside the building at about 6pm.

The police were subsequently alerted.

It is reported that a pot of cooked ackees was found on the stove, which has led to speculation that the pair may have been poisoned after consuming the food.

Samples of the ackee have been taken for testing.