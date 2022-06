Detectives in Spanish Town, St. Catherine are probing the murder of two unidentified men, whose bodies were found in McCooks Pen in the parish on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about 6:00 am, explosions were heard and the police were summoned.

On arrival of the lawmen, the bodies were seen along a dirt track that runs through a construction

site; the bodies had gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the bodies were removed to the morgue as investigations continue.