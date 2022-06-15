Bodies wrapped in tarpaulin found in car | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Bodies wrapped in tarpaulin found in car in Portmore

The police on Wednesday discovered two bodies in a Toyota Probox motor car in a section of Portmore, St Catherine.

The bodies, found in the trunk of the motor vehicle, were wrapped in tarpaulins.

Head of the St Catherine South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, told Loop News that the police suspect that the vehicle was parked in the area on Wednesday morning.

The SSP said that the deaths may be linked to the ongoing gang feud in St Catherine.

The police have also linked Tuesday’s gun attack in the Spanish Town market district to gang conflict and have imposed a curfew in sections of St Catherine.

