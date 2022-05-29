Body believed to be of missing bartender found in shallow grave | Loop Jamaica

Detectives in St Ann have arrested a man in connection with the suspected murder of a woman after her decomposing body was found in a shallow grave in Runaway Bay in the parish on Friday.

The body is suspected to be that of 25-year-old Roshelle Glaze, a bartender of a St Elizabeth address.

According to reports, Glaze was working at a bar in Salem, also in Runaway Bay.

Family members reported her missing on Wednesday of this week after they failed to make contact with her.

However, sources say Glaze was last seen at a bar in Runaway Bay, reportedly in the company of a man, on Saturday, May 21.

Following an initial probe by the police, a man from the parish was detained and questioned.

Acting on intelligence, the police went to the Cardiff Hall area of Runaway Bay on Friday, and found a shallow grave near to an abandoned building.

The body was later exhumed and removed to the morgue for a post-mortem examination at a later date. The post-mortem is to determine the cause of death.

The man now in police custody is to be further questioned as investigators further probe the matter, including the new development.