Body count in Westmoreland climbs after man hacked to death Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police are probing the murder of a man whose body was discovered with multiple stab and chop wounds in his Petersfield, Westmoreland community on Thursday, a day before a state of public emergency (SOE) was declared for the parish.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old labourer Dwayne Williams of Pullet Lane, Petersfield.

Report are that about 8:30am, the body was stumbled upon by residents who summoned the police.

On their arrival, the police found the body of Williams with multiple stab and chop wounds to the upper body.

Westmoreland is among the five parishes for which the Government imposed SOEs on Friday morning, in response to high criminal activity. The other parishes are St James, Hanover, St Catherine, Clarendon, and the St Andrew South Police Division.

The security measure, which is to run for 14 days, began at 12:01 am on December 8.

Westmoreland recorded 110 murders between January 1 and December 5.