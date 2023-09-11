Body found in St Elizabeth suspected to be that of recent escapee Loop Jamaica

A decomposed body believed to be that one of the eight prisoners who escaped from the Black River Police Station lockup in St Elizabeth on June 19 of this year, was found in bushes in the parish on Monday.

Head of the St Elizabeth police, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, made the disclosure in a video statement released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on social media.

Minto did not name the escapee whose body it is suspected was found, as he said the police were awaiting the “scientific evidence” to confirm the identity.

The body was found in an area which appeared to be a hideout for the escaped inmates, said Minto.

An abandoned structure was also found in the area, which is located in the hills of St Elizabeth.

“It is believed that the men were using this location as a base. We’ve seen evidence that persons were here. We’ve seen things such as cell phones that were burnt, spoons and liquor bottles…,” Minto reported.

The developments followed Saturday’s arrest of Richard Brown, one of the eight inmates who escaped the Black River Police Station lockup.

Brown was captured by the police at a bar in Buena Vista near Myersville in the parish on Saturday afternoon.

At the time he fled jail, Brown was charged with robbery with aggravation.

He is said to be in his 30s.

Among the escapees currently on the run are Anward ‘Kirkie’ Hinds, who was expected to stand trial in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court in July for a quadruple murder.

Hinds was charged in relation to the murders of four farmers — Archibald Brown, 60; his brother, George Brown, 57; Maurice Sanderson, 40; and Ezra Wright, 73.

The men were killed in the remote community of Claremont in northern St Elizabeth on May 27, 2015. At the time of the murders, the police said Hinds was believed to have been the leader of a gang which was a remnant of the infamous St James-based Stone Crusher gang.

Hinds was apprehended in July 2015 when he was found hiding in the ceiling of a house in Hatfield, Manchester.

Hinds also has a case to answer in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court on a four-count indictment relating to a shooting incident on January 19, 2015 in Breadnut Walk, St Elizabeth.

Those cases remain on hold because he is now a fugitive.

The other detainees who escaped along with Hinds include Oral Cole, 31, from Comfort Hall, Manchester; Alrick Hutchinson, 38, from Brighton district, St Elizabeth; and Dean Simpson, 34, from Turner Top, St Elizabeth, who were all charged with robbery with aggravation.

There are also Jevaughn Simms, 25, from Copperwood, St James; and Kenneth Stewart, 30, from Beacon Hill, St Catherine, who were both remanded on murder charges; and Demar Williams, 29, from Gravel Heights in Spanish Town, St Catherine, who is facing a shooting with intent charge.

Meanwhile, Minto is appealing to the six other escapees to surrender to the police in the presence of their attorneys.