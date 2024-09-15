Body found of teenager washed away in St Mary 

Body found of teenager washed away in St Mary 
The body Chrisan Steele, the woman who was swept away in the Wag Water River in Castleton, St Mary on Thursday, has been located.

The 19-year-old’s body was found on Saturday in an area known as Flint River in Castleton, approximately six miles from where she was washed away after the river became in spate due to heavy rains.

The search remains ongoing for another St Andrew resident, Omar Sykers, who had attempted to save Steele but was also washed away.

The police, family members and residents are assisting with the search.

Steele and Sykers were part of a group enjoying recreational activities in the river on Thursday when heavy rains elsewhere in the area caused the water to surge, sweeping the woman away around 3pm.

Sykers reportedly tried to save the woman from the floodwaters, but he too was washed away by the murky waters.

Inclement weather in the parish was affecting the progress of the search for the missing persons since Friday.

