Body of Arnett Gardens' man washed away during 'Beryl' found

Body of Arnett Gardens’ man washed away during ‘Beryl’ found
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
File photo of persons involved in the week-long search for the body of Alrick Montcrieffe (in inset) since last week Wednesday when he was washed away by floodwaters while trying to retrieve a football from a gully in Arnett Gardens, St Andrew during a game amid the passage on Hurricane Beryl.

The body of the 26-year-old man who was washed away in floodwaters during the passage of Hurricane Beryl last week Wednesday was recovered by the Marine Police on Thursday morning.

The body of Alrick Moncrieffe of Havana in Arnett Gardens, South St Andrew. It was found in the sea near the Petrojam plant in St Andrew sometime after 10am.

The Marine Police towed the body to the Greenwich Farm Fishing Village, where family identified the young man.

Moncrieffe, who was a security guard, died after he went into a flooded gully in his community to retrieve a football that fell into the waterway, this while playing football with others during the passage of the hurricane.

A more than week-long search for the body was unsuccessful – except for the football that was found – until Thursday morning when the body was discovered floating in the sea. 

