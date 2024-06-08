Body of female found with gunshot wound in Mandeville, male also shot Loop Jamaica

The woman who was shot and killed in Mandeville on Saturday has been identified.

She is 29-year-old Dezesha Falconer, otherwise called ‘Drama’, a resident of Burnt Savannah in St Elizabeth.

Falconer was reportedly an exotic dancer.

Reports are that Falconer and a man were standing at a business establishment in the busy town when men travelling in a Toyota Axio motorcar drove up and opened fire hitting the two of them.

The men then sped away from the area.

The injured were rushed to hospital where the Falconer was pronounced dead.

The police are probing reports that the man, who has reportedly had several run-ins with the law in the past, may have been the intended target of the shooters who carried out the gun attack in the area.