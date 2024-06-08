Body of female found with gunshot wound in Mandeville, male also shot Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Body of female found with gunshot wound in Mandeville, male also shot Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Nickisha Pryce breaks Jamaican 400m national record at NCAA Champs

Thompson-Herah leads 17 Jamaicans in action in New York on Sunday

Slain cop laid to rest; Federation head vows pressure on criminals

Easy As A. B. C. strikes again, takes Liu Chie Poo Trophy

Australia nail England and Miller rescues SA in T20 World Cup

Update: Female shot and killed in Mandeville identified

NWC eases water restrictions for customers in Corporate Area

193 primary, 55 high schools to benefit from National Summer Academy

NCB raises $2.5 billion in APO

Swiatek storms to third consecutive French Open title with Paolini win

Saturday Jun 08

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The woman who was shot and killed in Mandeville on Saturday has been identified.

She is 29-year-old Dezesha Falconer, otherwise called ‘Drama’, a resident of Burnt Savannah in St Elizabeth.

Falconer was reportedly an exotic dancer.

Reports are that Falconer and a man were standing at a business establishment in the busy town when men travelling in a Toyota Axio motorcar drove up and opened fire hitting the two of them.

The men then sped away from the area.

The injured were rushed to hospital where the Falconer was pronounced dead.

The police are probing reports that the man, who has reportedly had several run-ins with the law in the past, may have been the intended target of the shooters who carried out the gun attack in the area.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Nickisha Pryce breaks Jamaican 400m national record at NCAA Champs

Sport

Thompson-Herah leads 17 Jamaicans in action in New York on Sunday

Jamaica News

Slain cop laid to rest; Federation head vows pressure on criminals

More From

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Cops say missing retired custom broker has returned home

Seventy-year-old Joan Marie Lee-Sang, a retired customs broker of Oakridge in St Andrew, who has been missing since Thursday, June 6, has returned home, the police have advised.
She is said to be i

Sport

See also

Paris Olympics: What to know, who to watch during track and field

PARIS (AP) — A roadmap to follow for track and field during the Paris Games:
Athletes to Watch
—Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica: Is trying to join Usain Bolt as only the second person to win thre

Jamaica News

Lawsuit looms between Golding, Heroy Clarke over ‘WhatsApp statements’

A potential legal battle is brewing between Opposition Leader Mark Golding and Deputy House Speaker Heroy Clarke if the latter fails to apologise for comments he reportedly made about Golding’s wife,

Entertainment

Michael Rainey Jr not afraid of future as ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ ends

Social media death threats may have been one of the best things to ever happen for Michael Rainey Jr – professionally, that is.
“When everything started really going crazy, I was like 17, 18. And a

Jamaica News

Jamaicans can renew their passports online – PICA

Jamaican passport holders who want to renew their passports are being reminded that they can utilise the online option provided by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA).
Business

Jamaica News

Cops hospitalised for suspected food poisoning

Several police personnel were rushed from the Specialised Operations Division headquarters, formerly the Mobile Reserve, to hospital on Thursday for treatment for suspected food poisoning.
The pers

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols