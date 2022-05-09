Body of newborn baby found in downtown Kingston | Loop Jamaica

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Body of newborn baby found in downtown Kingston | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

UWI and Canada’s University of Waterloo to facilitate student exchange

Body of newborn baby found in downtown Kingston

High schoolers impacting the lives of children through reading

New Scotia product to make insurance within reach for Jamaicans

Human remains found in wooden box in St Thomas old lodge building

Whitehall Avenue blocked, motorists urged to use other routes

Taxi operator arrested after ammunition reportedly found in vehicle

Two teen girls go missing on same day in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew

Grange expresses regret at passing of director Trevor Nairne

Blue Vinyl takes Kingston Guineas prep at Caymanas

Monday May 09

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Investigators at the scene where the baby’s body was discovered on Monday in downtown Kingston.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The body of a newborn baby was on Monday found in a garbage bin on Temple Lane in downtown Kingston.

The baby’s body was reportedly in a bag in the garbage bin. It was reportedly discovered by a passer-by on Monday morning, who alerted the police.

More information later.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

UWI and Canada’s University of Waterloo to facilitate student exchange

Jamaica News

Body of newborn baby found in downtown Kingston

Jamaica News

High schoolers impacting the lives of children through reading

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah wins 200m at Jubilee series in Kingston

Oblique Seville clocked a new personal best of 10.00 seconds to take the men’s 100m

Jamaica News

Terrelonge takes issue with so much foreign cuisines at hotels

See also

Bats for local foods to dominate the tourism offering

Jamaica News

Jamaica stands to benefit from importing skilled labour, says PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is defending his suggestion that it might be necessary to import skilled workers to Jamaica, and has declared that the island’s economy could benefit from such a move.

Sport

Jamaican high schools dominate East Coast International meet

Bryan Levell and Brianna Lyston win 100m titles

Lifestyle

8 things Jamaican mothers say and do

More than 50 countries worldwide, including Jamaica, are celebrating Mother’s Day today, May 8.
In honour of the Jamaican mom, here are eight things that only she would say or do. As it t

Jamaica News

Two teen girls go missing on same day in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew

The police have activated Ananda Alerts for two teenagers from different communities in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew, both of whom have been missing since Saturday, May 7.
Missing are Talitha Montgom

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols