Body of second Jamaican who jumped from US bridge found Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Body of second Jamaican who jumped from US bridge found

The Bulgin brothers

A body matching the description of one of the two brothers from Jamaica who went missing last weekend after jumping from a Martha’s Vineyard bridge featured in the movie “Jaws” has been found, state police said Thursday.

The body was discovered by a shell fisherman on the edge of a pond on the Massachusetts resort island at about 11:30am, agency spokesperson David Procopio wrote in a statement.

“The body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a week-long ongoing search since he went missing Sunday night,” the statement said.

The body of Tavaris Bulgin, 26, Tavaughn’s brother, was recovered on Monday morning.

The Bulgin brothers were seasonal workers at a restaurant on the island where much of the 1975 movie was filmed. They and two friends jumped from the bridge late Sunday night. The other two made it out of the water.

Commonly called the Jaws Bridge, it links the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. Also known as the Big Bridge, it is officially the American Legion Memorial Bridge, and spans an inlet that connects Nantucket Sound with Sengekontacket Pond.

Despite signs prohibiting the activity, thrill seekers are frequently seen jumping from the span.

Authorities have said no foul play is suspected.

