Body removed from 50-foot-deep hole in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Police say no foul play suspected so far re death

Loop News

2 hrs ago

File photo of a firefighter going down to rescue a man from a deep manhole after the individual was robbed and left inside the underground facility in Spanish Town, St Catherine sometime ago.

The body of a man was retrieved from a 50-foot-deep hole in Claremont, St Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Residents identified the body as that of 54-year-old Howard Smith, a farmer who was reported missing on Sunday.

It was reported that the body was seen in the hole by residents at about 6pm on Tuesday, and an alert was made.

Head of the St Elizabeth police, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, told reporters that several agencies, including the fire brigade, were involved in the operation to remove the body from the hole.

“I would not want to speak to the identity (of the man) until we retrieved the body from this hole,” Minto said at the time.

He added that, “The investigations so far are (indicating) that no foul play has been suspected”.

After efforts from the police, firefighters and residents, the body was finally retrieved late on Wednesday. It was taken to the morgue, where a post-mortem examination is to be conducted at a later date.

