Bog Walk Gorge closed; more roads across country impassable Loop Jamaica

The Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine is now closed due to rising water levels.

In a tweet a short while ago, the National Works Agency issued a warning for motorists to avoid the area.

“Do not traverse this route,” NWA tweeted Monday.

The police also issued a subsequent advisory on the closure of the Bog Walk Gorge, which it said is now impassable.

On Sunday evening, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, through the National Emergency Operations Centre, had advised motorists and the general public of falling rocks along the corridor of the Bog Walk Gorge.

Reports are also coming in from other sections of the island, with the authorities, including the National Works Agency (NWA) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), advising people to proceed with caution.

Be advised as follows:

NWA: Sections of Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston are now flooded. Motorists are advised to avoid this corridor.NWA: The North Coast Highway in the vicinity of Bay & St Margaret’s Bay in Portland is impacted by silt washdown.NWA: Flooding was reported along the Freetown to Four Paths road at Rasta Corner, Clarendon. Please use the East/West Toll Road, if travelling between Old Harbour and May Pen.NWA: Caution is advised in Aenon Town, especially in the vicinity of the Thatch Walk Bridge, due to rising water levels along the roadway.JCF: The Manchester Avenue main road in Clarendon has been rendered impassable due to flooding. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.NWA: Kingston: Church Street to Harbour Street is currently flooded.NWA: St Catherine: Spanish Town to Port Henderson Road (Bernard Lodge road) is now impassable to small vehicles. Caution is advised.NWA: Westmoreland roadways impacted by landslides: Hopeton – Auchindown; Torrington – Pennycooke; and Ferris – Mackfield.

The Met Service has also advised people against trying to navigate flooded paths for their safety.