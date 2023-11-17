Bog Walk Gorge closed: Motorists told to avoid area Loop Jamaica

The National Works Agency has advised that the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine is now closed.

In a post on Twitter, now called X, the agency said the water is at critical level and will cover the Flat Bridge.

As such, motorists are being advised not to attempt to use the road through the Bog Walk Gorge at this time.

Jamaica is now under a tropical storm watch as a “poorly organised area of disturbed weather”, associated with Potential Tropical Cyclose Number 22, remains in the vicinity of the island.

Flooding has been reported in different areas across the country as rains asociated with the system continues. In fact, there is a flash flood warning in effect for eastern and southern parishes and a flash flood watch in effect for other flood prone and low-lying areas of the island.

Schools have also been ordered closed today due to the inclement weather conditions impacting Jamaica.