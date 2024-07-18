Bog Walk Gorge to be closed for nine hours on Friday – NWA

The Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine is to be closed to vehicular traffic for a period of nine hours on Friday, July 19.

The National Works Agency (NWA) and the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) have advised that the closure is to facilitate the replacement of downed JPS transmission poles.

The NWA said the closure will be between 9am and 6pm.

It said the closure of the roadway is necessary, as the JPS will be using large equipment to carry out the works, and the presence of the equipment will restrict and affect the normal flow of traffic.

The NWA said the urgent restoration of the transmission line is critical to ensuring security of electricity supply to over 100,000 JPS customers.

During the closure, motorists are being advised to use other routes, such as Sligoville, Red Hills, Barry and the Edward Seaga Highway.