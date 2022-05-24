BOJ assures that economy is not at risk of recession | Loop Jamaica

Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Governor Richard Byles is confident that the bank’s latest decision to increase policy interest rate to five per cent per annum will not put the economy at risk of entering a recession.

Byles has also emphasized the central bank’s resolve to get inflation down, noting that the Monetary Policy Committee has taken the policy interest rate close to an appropriate, neutral level of five per cent, which would neither stimulate nor retard growth in the economy.

The BOJ, last Friday, announced an increase in the policy interest rate by 50 basis points to five per cent per annum, reflecting a cumulative increase in the policy rate of 450 basis points since October 2021.

“I don’t see a danger in that. But nonetheless … that is a delicate path to walk,” Byles told the BOJ’s quarterly press briefing on Tuesday.

He said the BOJ’s decision further tighten its monetary policy should not restrain the achievement of the targeted growth.

Though skewed to the downside, Byles noted that the bank is maintaining its growth forecast for the economy. He listed tourism and the reopening of one of Jamaica’s main aluminum plant in June as major contributors to growth.

Domestic economic activity is projected to continue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and return to pre-COVID-19 levels by early 2023, the BOJ said. This means GDP growth for FY2022/23 is projected to moderate to the range of two to four per cent from the range of seven to 10 per cent in FY2021/22.

“My understanding is that the capacity that tourism has now is at 70 per cent, which is above pre-pandemic what capacity was,” Byles told journalists.

“We feel pretty confident that we are not putting the economy at risk to the extent of putting it into a recession,” Byles added.

The BOJ also does not see the US at risk of a recession, despite Jamaica’s biggest trading partner revising its growth forecast downward.

“Their economy still remains strong, and their labour market remains strong. For every one unemployed person, there are two vacancies. So that suggest there is some amount of room that the Fed has in terms of being able to tighten monetary policy,” said Senior Deputy Governor Dr Wayne Robinson.

The US Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point.

“All central banks are trying to engineer a soft landing, and right now, we don’t see a risk of recession,” the BOJ deputy governor commented.

For Jamaica, the possibility of a fifth wave of the COVID-19 virus, the Russia/Ukraine conflict and severe weather threat pose a downside risk to GDP growth. There is also the consideration that domestic consumption could be adversely affected by the acceleration in domestic inflation.

Inflation is projected to peak in the range of 12 per cent to 15 per cent by June 2022 and fall within the target range by the June 2023 quarter, consistent with consensus forecast for a fall in international commodity prices.

Inflation at April 2022 of 11.8 per cent was higher than the outturn at March 2022 and represented the ninth consecutive month that inflation has been above the central bank’s target range of four and six per cent.

The BOJ’s decision to increase its policy rate to five per cent is aimed at limiting the pass-through of the ongoing and protracted commodity price shock to inflation and facilitate a return of inflation to the target range over the shortest possible time.

A central bank that is adjusting the rates to get inflation to long-run levels may need to push interest rates above neutral temporarily but in the long run, this is where interest rates should go until inflation pressures have abated, Deputy Governor Robert Stennett explained.

Meanwhile, Governor Byles reminded that the BOJ was coming from a policy rate of 0.5 per cent.

“Six months ago, we were being very highly accommodative of growth, and that is why we brought rates down so low. But when we saw, from say about August, that inflation was on the uptick and likely to be there for a while and that it was going to be aggressive, we have had to move pretty aggressively also,” Byles said.

He added: “You have to judge that 450 basis point against the background that we are coming from 0.5 per cent.”

Despite the sharp rate hikes by the BOJ, Byles said banks have been “careful” with their adjustments.

“They are very sensitive that we are coming out of a pandemic, but nonetheless, those rate increases have begun to trickle through,” Byles said.