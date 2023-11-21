BOJ holds rates amid rising inflation from PPV fare hike Loop Jamaica

In the face of anticipated inflation exceeding the central bank’s target range from the upcoming December quarter through March 2025, the bank has opted to maintain its policy interest rate at seven per cent.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) attributed the projected uptick in inflation to the recently announced increases in public passenger vehicle (PPV) fares, scheduled for October 2023 and April 2024. Additionally, the forecast considers elevated oil prices spanning from December 2023 to June 2024. The BOJ highlighted other potential risks, such as higher-than-expected wage adjustments, surges in domestic agricultural prices, and deteriorating supply chain conditions.

Taking proactive measures, the Government of Jamaica has acted to counteract the projected inflation surge resulting from the PPV fare hikes.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke addressed the House of Representatives on Tuesday, revealing that the central government is allocating resources to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) for temporary reductions in state-run public passenger fare charges. This phased reduction, starting in January, includes a 30 per cent decrease for adult passengers from $100 to $70 initially, a $5 reduction for students from $30 to $25, and a 25 per cent cut for pensioners from $40 to $30.

Clarke emphasised the temporary nature of these measures, effective until December 2025, foreseeing a mitigating impact on private bus and taxi fare increases.

Headline inflation recorded at 5.1 per cent in October fell within the target range for the second consecutive month. The central bank’s combination of monetary policy and prudent fiscal measures, along with a moderation in imported commodity prices, contributed to a substantial decline in 12-month point-to-point inflation from 11.8 per cent in April 2022 to 5.1 per cent in October 2023.

Despite these achievements, the Bank of Jamaica anticipates challenges, particularly in international grain and shipping prices. It remains vigilant, basing future monetary decisions on incoming data related to inflation risks.

Meanwhile, according to the BOJ, international grain prices are, however, projected to continue to fall in the context of buoyant supplies, while shipping prices are forecasted to remain low and stable, given a projected slowdown in global growth.

Future monetary policy decisions will depend on incoming data related to the relative strength of the risks to inflation noted.

The the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) committed to comprehensive risk surveillance and is prepared to take necessary actions, including further monetary tightening, if upside inflation risks materialize.

The BOJ said it continues close monitoring of global and domestic economic environments for potential risks to Jamaica’s inflation rate.

Meanwhile, the MPC notes a strong, lagged pass-through of its policy rate to interest rates in domestic money and capital markets. The pause in interest rate increases has slowed the upward adjustment in market rates and time deposits.

Deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) have made small changes to rates on saving deposits and new mortgage loans, while the weighted average loan rate increased marginally in September 2023, the BOJ said.

Deposit dollarization is on a downward trend, reflecting a preference for Jamaican dollars. The domestic banking system maintains its soundness, boasting adequate capital and liquidity.